BRATTLEBORO — The “By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth” citizens committee invites the public to the town’s 49th annual Independence Day celebration, set for Monday, July 4, with a morning parade downtown and afternoon and evening program of family activities and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.
Marching units including the local American Legion and Brattleboro Union High School bands, veterans, civic and youth groups will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. with a parade along a new route from Flat Street to Main Street to the town Common.
Brattleboro’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which is sponsoring the parade for a fifth year, will lead the march with its giant American flag, while local personality Alfred Hughes Jr. will conclude the event by debuting his annual top-secret ensemble.
Children seeking to decorate a bicycle for inclusion can meet at 9 a.m. at the Whetstone Parkway beside the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
The parade route also will host athletes in the Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler, set to run from Living Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. through downtown to the Common.
BCTV will air the march live on local cable television and online on its Facebook and YouTube pages with commentary by longtime broadcaster Tim Johnson and more information available at www.brattleborotv.org.
After, the town Recreation & Parks Department will offer a series of public concerts, sporting events and family activities at Living Memorial Park — just off Western Avenue and Interstate 91 Exit 2 — from 2:30 p.m. to the start of fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Highlights include a Small Fry baseball All-Star Game at 2:30 p.m., a New England Center for Circus Arts performance at 5:45 p.m., children’s concert by Les Julian at 6:30 p.m., and the Miles Band from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Separately, the Winston Prouty Center will host a free Windham Philharmonic concert at 3 p.m. on its grounds at 209 Austine Drive.
All “By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth” programs are free thanks to citizen, civic and corporate donations, starting with the celebration’s main sponsors at Brattleboro’s Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, C&S Wholesale Grocers, G.S. Precision and 802 Credit Union.
Ten other institutions — the Brattleboro Food Co-op, Brattleboro Kiwanis Club, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Costello, Valente & Gentry, Fitts, Olson, Giddings & Ferrara, Fulflex, Howard Printing, the Richards Group, Trust Company of Vermont and Vermont Country Deli — also have contributed significantly.
For more information check the Brattleboro Goes Fourth Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BrattleboroGoesFourth, or email brattleborogoesfourth@gmail.com.