BRATTLEBORO — The town of Brattleboro issued a reminder today that the snow emergency ban is in effect.
Snow and ice will be removed from the parking lots in the downtown area this evening. Parked vehicles in the downtown parking lots must be removed by 1 a.m. or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.
If vehicles are going to remain in town overnight they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center. If you use the Transportation Center, do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit. Pay and Display is in effect after 9 a.m.
Contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950 for more information.