BRATTLEBORO — The town's Recreation and Parks department still has openings for some of its summer camp programs.
Skateboard
Stephen Matter and Rose Bernhard will be providing Skateboard Camp at Perseverance Skate Park located at Living Memorial Park. Camp will run July 25-29, from 9 a.m. to noon, for those 8-12 years old. The fee is $100 for Brattleboro residents and $115 for non-residents. Participants must bring sneakers, a snack, water, skateboard, and a helmet daily. Elbow and knee pads are recommended.
Youth Chess
Summer Chess will run from July 8 to August 26. Intermediate classes will take place on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., these players must know basic checkmate and a few tactics and strategies. Beginner classes will be on Fridays from 3:40 to 4:40 p.m. Eric Strickland is the instructor. The fee is $40 for residents and $55 for non-residents.
Mountain Biking
This adventurous camp is instructed by Michael Davern and Nate LaChance, for those in grades four through eight. Learn how changes in your body position, footwork and where are looking affect the way a bike behaves. Ride through local terrain and trails. Camp will run August 22 to 26 (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will meet at Living Memorial Park lower parking lot. The fee is $60 for residents and $75 for non-residents. Participants must have their own bikes.
Register in person Monday through Friday, from 9 to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For more information, visit the website at www.brattleboro.org or call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808. If there are special needs required, let staff know by five days in advance.