BRATTLEBORO — The town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:
•ADA Committee
•Arts Committee
•Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)
•Design Review Board (Alternate)
•Development Review Board (Alternate)
•Fence Viewers
•Honor Roll
•Inspector of Lumber, Shingles & Wood Planning Commission
•Senior Solutions
•Weigher of Coal
Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (802-251-8151). If you are a Brattleboro resident and interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, submit your application online, or send the application by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office at jsticklor@brattleboro.org, or mail or deliver the application to Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Citizen involvement is important to the vibrancy of the town. Residents should consider serving their community.