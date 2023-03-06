BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club is selling tickets for the annual Dinner Raffle to raise funds for Project Feed the Thousands and other Rotary projects. There are five chances to win, including the first prize of five $100 gift certificates to the following Brattleboro area restaurants: Panda North; Whetstone Station; Peter Havens; Echo and The Marina.
Second place prize is a $100 certificate each to the Putney Diner and Grafton Cheese plus $50 each to Tine, TJ Buckley's and The Four Columns. Additional third and fourth place prizes include $50 certificates to Ramunto's; Terrazza, the New England House; Vermont Country Deli; Vermont Shepherd; Saxtons River Distillery; Bar 580 and Sam's outdoor Outfitters.
Tickets are five for $20 and may be purchased from any Brattleboro Sunrise Rotarian or by contacting Toni at (802-338-6286). Members of the public can also purchase tickets from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings at Ramunto's in Brattleboro during the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club's weekly meeting. The raffle drawing will be held on Wednesday, March 15.