BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club officially welcomed Josh Traeger as its 28th Club President for the 2023 - 2024 Rotary year at its July 19 breakfast meeting.
Traeger is a business developer and leadership coach with The Discovery Group. He has been active in Rotary since 2011, having previously served as Membership Chair. As Sunrise Rotary Club president, he said he is looking forward to another successful year of community service and team building.
“Throughout the next year,” Traeger says, “the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary plans to continue our involvement with local community projects. This includes our new Brattleboro History Walking Tours, our monthly Trivia Nights, and the 8th Annual Rotary Disc Golf Championships (Oct. 1) in partnership with the Brattleboro Rotary Club.”
Traeger hopes to encourage those who are curious about what Rotary means and does to reach out. “What I am most excited about this year is getting the opportunity each week to engage in meaningful work, side-by-side with 28 incredible change makers, and seeing the power of what Rotary’s mission, 'Service above Self,' really means.”
Rotary club members serving as officers with Traeger this year are President-Elect Collier Cutter, Secretary Staci Leffel, Treasurer Katja Mathews, and Immediate Past President Nick Dubois.
For more information, visit brattleborosunriserotary.org.