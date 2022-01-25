BRATTLEBORO — Time is running out to purchase dinner raffle tickets from members of the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club.
Members are now selling tickets for their annual Dinner Raffle. The event will raise money to help support the various projects and nonprofits the rotary supports, and help fund the Brattleboro Sunrise and John Penfield Scholarships.
The raffle drawing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
This year’s first prize is five $100 gift certificates to Brattleboro area restaurants Peter Havens, Panda North, Marina, Echo and The Whetstone.
Second place prize is a $100 certificate to Grafton Cheese, $100 to the Putney Diner, $50 to the Fat Crow, and $50 to T.J. Buckley’s.
Third prize is $50 each to Terrazza, The Vermont Country Deli, Bella Notte, and New England House.
Fourth prize is $25 each to The Porch, Rick’s Tavern, and the Dutton Farm, plus $30 to Yalla.
Fifth prize is a $100 certificate to Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters.
Tickets can be purchased in groups of five for $20 and are available through any Brattleboro Sunrise Rotarian or by contacting either 802-380-0848 or 802-388-6286.