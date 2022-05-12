BRATTLEBORO — The fourth installment of the 2021 Brattleboro real estate and personal property taxes will be due on Monday.
Payments made after that date will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty, added to the unpaid balance.
The town of Brattleboro utility bills are also due on Monday.
Payments made after that day will have the same penalties applied.
Payments can be mailed to the Town of Brattleboro, 230 Main St., Suite 111, Brattleboro, VT 05301. An official postmark of May 16 will be considered as an on-time payment.
Payments can also be made by dropping an envelope containing a check (no cash) into a locked mailbox in the parking lot behind the Municipal Center. Payments dropped in the drop box after hours on the due date will not be considered on time.
Include the quarterly payment stub to ensure payments are applied properly.
Electronic bank checks must be received in the office by the due date. Electronic bank checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date, will not be considered an on time payment.
Payments may be made via a credit card or debit card on the internet at brattleboro.org.
Click on “Bill Pay” at the bottom of the home page.
There is a fee for this service. Credit card payments will not be accepted at the office or by telephone.
Pay in person at the Treasurer’s Office, hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 111 of the Municipal Building.