BRATTLEBORO — The fourth installment of the 2022 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due by 5 p.m. on May 15. Payments made after May 15 will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty added to the unpaid balance.
The town of Brattleboro utility bills are also due by 5 p.m. on May 15. Payments made after that date will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty added to the unpaid balance.
Payments can be mailed to the Town of Brattleboro, 230 Main St., Suite 111, Brattleboro, VT 05301. An official postmark of May 15, 2023, will be considered as an on-time payment. Payments can also be made by dropping an envelope containing your check (no cash) into a locked “mailbox” in the parking lot behind the Municipal Center. Payments dropped in the drop box after hours on the due date will not be considered on time. Include the quarterly payment stub to ensure your payment is applied properly.
Electronic Bank Checks must be received in the office by the due date. Electronic Bank Checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date, will not be considered an on-time payment. Check with your bank for payment schedule.
Also, you may choose to make your payments via a credit or debit card on the internet at www.brattleboro.org. Click on “Bill Pay” at the bottom of the home page. There is a fee for this service. The town cannot accept credit card payments at the office or by telephone.
If you choose to pay in person at the Treasurer’s Office, the hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 111 of the Municipal Building, 230 Main St.