BRATTLEBORO — The fourth installment of the 2020 Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due on Monday, May 17, by 5 p.m. Payments made after that date will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty added to the unpaid balance.
Brattleboro utility bills are also due on May 17. Payments made after that date will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty, added to the unpaid balance.
Payments can be mailed to the Town of Brattleboro, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro VT 05301. Payments can also be made by dropping an envelope containing your check (no cash) into a locked “mailbox” in the parking lot behind the Municipal Center. An official postmark of May 17, 2021 will be considered on time for tax and utility payments.
Be sure to include the quarterly payment stub to ensure your payment is applied properly. Electronic Bank Checks must be received in the office by the due date. Electronic Bank Checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date, will not be considered an on time payment. Check with your bank for payment schedule. Payments dropped in the drop box after hours on the due date will not be considered on time. Also, you may choose to make your payments via a credit card or debit card on the internet at www.brattleboro.org. Click on “Bill Pay” at the bottom of the home page. There is a fee for this service. The town cannot accept credit card payments at the office or by telephone.
The treasurer’s office is not accepting in person payments due to the COVID-19 virus.