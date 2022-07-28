BRATTLEBORO — The town has issued a notice to taxpayers that Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes assessed upon the Grand List of 2022 are now due and payable to the town Treasurer at the Treasurer’s Office in the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro, Vermont, in four equal installments as follows:
First installment due Aug. 15.
Second installment due Nov. 15.
Third installment due Feb. 15, 2023
Fourth installment due May 15, 2023
Real Estate and Personal Property tax will be charged interest at the rate of 1 percent per month on any overdue payment of tax installment, together with any other charged provided by law.
Any Real Estate and Personal Property Tax remaining unpaid at 5 p.m., May 15, 2023, will be charged an 8 percent penalty together with any other charges provided by law.
In the event of a default in the payment of any one installment, the entire amount then due under such tax becomes at once payable, and a tax lien may be filed with the Town Clerk against any personal property upon which there are overdue taxes unpaid in whole or in part.