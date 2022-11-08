BRATTLEBORO — The fourth installment of the 2022 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Payments made after Nov. 15 will have an additional 1 percent interest.
Town utility bills are also due on Nov. 15. Late payments will have an additional 1 percent interest, as well as an 8 percent penalty added to the unpaid balance.
Payments can be mailed to the town of Brattleboro, 230 Main Street, Suite 111, Brattleboro VT 05301. An official postmark of Nov. 15 will be considered as an on-time payment. Payments can also be made by dropping an envelope containing your check (no cash) into a locked "mailbox" in the parking lot behind the Municipal Center.
Payments dropped in the drop box after hours on the due date will not be considered on time. Include the quarterly payment stub to ensure your payment is applied properly. Electronic Bank Checks must be received in the office by the due date. Electronic Bank Checks dated for the due date, but received after the due date, will not be considered an on-time payment. Residents should check their bank for a payment schedule. Also, residents may choose to make their payments via a credit card or debit card on the internet at www.brattleboro.org. Click on "Bill Pay" at the bottom of the homepage. There is a fee for this service. The town cannot accept credit card payments at the office or by telephone.
For those who choose to pay in person, the Treasurer's Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Room 111 of the Municipal Building.
The Town Offices will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.