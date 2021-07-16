BRATTLEBORO — With the resumption of Amtrak Service to Vermont beginning Monday afternoon, a celebration is planned for 12:45 p.m. on the green adjacent to the Connecticut River, across from Whetstone Station restaurant. The festivities are provided by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA) and will include free gelato and a performance by a local band, the Detrani Brothers. The event is free and the public is welcome. An official from Operation Lifesaver of Vermont will be on hand to give a brief talk on train safety, and other local dignitaries will also address those in attendance.
Free parking will be provided in the Brattleboro Transportation Center on Flat Street.