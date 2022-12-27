BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s Last Night Committee will present a fun-filled and substance-free day of celebration for all ages on New Year’s Eve this Saturday.
This year the day will kick off with snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at the Brattleboro Outing Club from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail access will be free, and rentals will be available during this time.
BOC will also be featuring XC Ski Bingo, a ski version of bingo. Pick up a bingo card at the BOC Ski Hut between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Return completed bingo cards to the Ski Hut by 2 p.m. for a free cup of hot chocolate and raffle entry to win a prize.
Volunteers with BOC will lead a Family Friendly Snowshoe or Woods Walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with two trail options for attendees. This event will be canceled if it rains.
Bring downhill skis and snowboards up to The Hill at Living Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy the snow and cool winter air for $5 per person for a lift ticket.
This year’s senior event will be a Senior Pizza Party & Music, with appetizers and door prizes provided at the Brattleboro Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music will feature the Rob Fletcher Trio. RSVP to 802-257-7570.
The Family Performance this year will be Alejandro’s Old Tyme Magik Show at Hilltop Montessori School from 4 to 5 p.m. Come enjoy this interactive show, free with a non-perishable donation to Project Feed the Thousands.
Brattleboro Bowl will once again offer a great afternoon and evening of bowling. Children’s bowling runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and will include rentals for $10 plus tax. The All-Ages Bowling at 5 p.m. is $69 plus tax per lane or at 7:30 p.m. is $79 plus tax per lane which includes two hours of bowling, shoes, pizza, soda, party favors, music, and a light show. Call to reserve a lane at 802-257-1177 (a deposit will be required).
There will be free skating at Living Memorial Park from 6 to 9 p.m.; skate rentals are available for $3. There will be door prizes and hot chocolate.
This year, a Family Contra Dance will be hosted featuring Louisa Engle as caller and on fiddle, Andy Davis as caller and on accordion and piano, and Peter Siegel on guitar, banjo and mandolin for free from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
After enjoying the day, be sure to watch the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. over the Retreat Meadows, donated by major sponsor C&S Wholesale Grocers, while sitting at the fire pit at Retreat Farm, which will host spectators starting at 8 p.m. Guests should bring their own s’more fixings and a chair for front-row seats.
For questions and more information, call Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department at 254-5808 or visit www.brattleboro.org. The Last Night Brattleboro Facebook page will post event details.