BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro will join anti-war, Yemeni and humanitarian activists all over the world when they come together for an International Day of Action on Monday.
Vermonters are following the lead of senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy to stop U.S. participation in the war in Yemen, which the United Nations has declared the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet. The local gathering will underscore the importance of this issue to Vermonters and encourage legislators to continue their endeavors in this area.
President Joe Biden, prior to his election, agreed to discontinue American support for the Saudi Arabian war on Yemen; advocates urge him to follow through on this promise.
Over 260 organizations from more than 17 countries are committed to actions that day. Brattleboro will join them with a caravan, planned to raise local awareness of this tragedy. The caravan will begin at noon, from the First Congregational Church, 880 Route 9, West Brattleboro.
There will also be a global online rally, beginning at 2 p.m. Brattleboro’s participation will be counted in online postings.
For more information, contact Isaac Evans-Frantz, a native of West Brattleboro who serves as director of New York-based Action Corps., at 347-756-1896.