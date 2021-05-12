BRATTLEBORO — Join local advocates in speaking out against the anti-Asian violence that has impacted Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic, creating fear and anxiety in the community. There will be a rally on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Plaza Park, between the Brattleboro Food Co-op and the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
“In the past few months, there has been a spate of assaults on Asian Americans across the USA. The response by local, state, and federal politicians has been inadequate,” Eesha Williams, one of the organizers of the rally, said in a statement. “We are joining the Asian American Federation (www.aafederation.org) to urge stronger action rooted in community to address the anti-Asian racism and ensure greater, more immediate safety for all Asian Americans.”
Emma Allen, a University of Vermont student from the Brattleboro area, will be one of the featured speakers. Allen is an Honors College student studying political science and double-minoring in Spanish and Critical Race and Ethnic Studies. She is also a member of the Student Equity Action Committee that works to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the Honors College.
Another featured speaker will be Huei-yun “Lisa” Chen, a native of Taiwan who came to the U.S. in 1989. She graduated from UMass at Amherst with BA degrees in Chinese Literature and Japanese Language. She also studied at the School for International Training, majoring in organizational management. She then worked as a language analyst for the FBI for 17 years, during which time she also helped coordinate numerous cultural awareness events. Currently she is taking time off from work to further her studies in Buddhism. She also is currently serving on the board for Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA)
For more information about Tuesday’s rally, contact Tracy Donahue at yoginitracyvt@gmail.com or Eesha Williams at ewilliams@valleypost.org or 802-254-2531 (this is a landline, so no text messages).