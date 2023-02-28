BRATTLEBORO — On Thursday, the town of Brattleboro Highway Division will be removing three hazardous trees on Upper Dummerston Road, Senator Gannett Drive and the intersection with East Orchard Street. The work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and continue through approximately 11 a.m. There will be periods of one lane traffic and periods where the road will be completely closed for up to 20 minutes at a time.
Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org