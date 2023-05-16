BRATTLEBORO — The town recently announced the launch of its first-ever podcast, "Town Matters." Hosted by Town Manager John Potter, this new series is designed to give listeners brief updates about town government. The show aims to inform the public and encourage active participation in local affairs.
"Town Matters" will be published during the week between Select Board meetings and provide a brief overview of the previous meeting, along with a preview of the next one. As the show develops, staff hope to incorporate other updates from around town and feature guest hosts, all while delivering the news in under 10 minutes.
"This podcast was put together to communicate in a different format – really, in a different way – about what is going on in town government," Potter explained during the debut episode.
The show is recorded at the Municipal Center in Brattleboro Community Television's third-floor studio.
Listeners can expect a fresh episode of "Town Matters" to be released biweekly, available for streaming on all major podcast platforms. At its launch, listeners can follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Additionally, the show will be published on the homepage of the town's website, brattleboro.org, and on BCTV. For updates on when a new episode is released, follow the town on its social media platforms.
To send feedback or suggestions to the show, listeners can email townmatters@brattleboro.org.