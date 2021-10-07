BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all town offices will be closed on Monday, October 11, with the exception of emergency services.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday, October 10 and 11. All other violations will be enforced. Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday as well.
Trash, recycling and composting will be picked up on the normal schedule. The pick-up schedule is NOT affected by the holiday.
For information about the BeeLine Bus, contact Southeast Vermont Transit (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433.