BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Juneteenth, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, with the exception of emergency services.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19. All other violations will be enforced. Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
For questions regarding Recreation and Parks programming on Juneteenth, contact Recreation and Parks at 802-254–5808. Trash, recycling and composting will not be affected by the holiday. All curbside collections will take place on the regular schedule.