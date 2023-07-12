BRATTLEBORO — The top level of the Brattleboro Transportation Center will be closed for repairs from 6 a.m. on Monday, July 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
During the project, no parking will be available on Levels 4A and 4B. All other parking spots will be open as marked. All vehicles should be removed from Level 4 by 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. Any vehicles parked in this area after that will be towed at the owner's expense.
For questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Russ Brown at rbrown@brattleboro.org.