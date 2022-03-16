BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Music Department will present an early spring concert on Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the BUHS Auditorium. No tickets required. Free admission.
The concert will feature all of the department’s ensembles, beginning with the chorus. The concert will then venture into the realm of jazz. After, a new BUHS endeavor known as the Exit 1 Vocal Jazz Project will take the stage. The jazz band will perform and, after an intermission, BUHS acapella group Madrigals will continue with the choruses’ multicultural theme. The concert band will close the show.
Vocal ensembles are directed by Julie Ackerman-Hovis and instrumental groups are directed by Stephen Rice. The chorus will be accompanied by Cathy Martin. For information, call 802-451-3511.