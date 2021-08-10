BRATTLEBORO -- The 2021-2022 Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program offered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1034 and its Auxiliary is now open to area students.
The Voice of Democracy is an audio-essay scholarship program that provides high school students with an opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic or patriotic themed essay. This year’s theme is, “America, Where Do We Go From Here?”
The scholarship is open to student in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in a public, private, or parochial school or have a home school program. Students must be lawful U.S. permanent residents or have applied for the same. (Foreign exchange students, students age 20 and over, prior Voice of Democracy first place state winners, GED or Adult Education Students are ineligible.)
Students record their three to five minute essay on a flash drive/USB or electronically submit their entry attached to an email. (Be sure to play back the audio, to verify that the audio file plays clearly and follows submission rules.) The recording must be in the student's own voice and in English. No music, singing, poetry or sound effects are allowed. Students need to submit their entry to their local VFW Post by October 31, along with a typed copy of their essay.
Competition begins on the local level with the first-place winner advancing to district level competition and the district level winner advancing on to state level competition. The first-place state winner from each state also receives a minimum of $1,000 and an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to tour the city, be honored by the VFW and its Auxiliary and receive their portion of $154,000 in national awards, the top scholarship being $30,000. Entrants shall be judged on how well they understand, develop, and present the theme.
For more questions, contact scholarship chairperson Karen Campbell at 802-257-1379.
There is also more information, rules and entry forms at https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships
Entries can be dropped off at the VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro addressed to Karen Campbell, mailed to Carl M. Dessaint, VFW Auxiliary 1034 PO Box 8233, North Brattleboro, Vt. 05304 (attention: Karen Campbell) or emailed to Karoonski77@gmail.com.