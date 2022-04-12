BRATTLEBORO — The town's Utilities Division crews will start spring flushing of the town water mains on Thursday, April 21, and continue through Saturday, May 7. Occasional daytime flushing will continue throughout the week of May 9 through 13.
Customers are asked to check the flushing schedule closely as flushing may cause water discoloration, low water pressure and in some areas, intervals of no water. You may experience a short period of discolored water or air in the water lines after flushing is complete in your area. Running the cold water for a few minutes should clear the lines if this happens.
Night flushing will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Day flushing will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, April 21, night: Marlboro Road area and Stockwell Drive. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Carriage Hill, Yorkshire Circle, and Hampshire Circle.
Friday, April 22, night: Marlboro Road and Western Avenue from Sunset Lake Road to Melrose Terrace.
Saturday, April 23, night: Western Avenue from Edward Heights to I-9I. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Carriage Hill, Hampshire Circle, Yorkshire Circle, Greenleaf Street, Country Hill, Green Meadow, South Street, Thayer Ridge, West Village Meeting House, New England Drive, and Brattle Street.
Sunday, April 24, night: Western Avenue from I-91 to Green, Crosby, and Williams Street areas. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Solar Hill, Brattle Street, and New England Drive.
Monday, April 25, day: Bonnyvale Road, Glen Street, and Carriage Hill.
Monday, April 25, night: Cedar Street, Spruce Street, Chestnut Hill, Green Street, High Street, and School Street areas.
Tuesday, April 26, day: Greenleaf Street, Sherwood Hollow and Westgate areas. Water will be off to Greenleaf Street, Green Meadow and Country Hill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26, night: Guilford Street, Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Maple Street, Chestnut Street, and Esteyville areas.
Wednesday, April 27, day: Green Hill Parkway, New England Drive, Edward Heights, and Lawton Drive.
Wednesday, April 27, night: Canal Street from Fairview Street to John Sietz Drive, Fairview Street, Ledgewood Heights, Winter Street, Fairground Road, Atwood Street, and Sunny Acres.
Thursday, April 28, day: S.I.T, Dickinson Road, Kipling Road, Black Mountain Road.
Thursday, April 28, night: Canal Street from Main Street to Fairground Road, Lexington Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Horton Place, Homestead Place, Brook Street and Clark Street areas, Flat Street, and east end of Elliot Street.
Friday, April 29, night: Prospect Street, South Main Street, Marlboro Avenue areas, Frost Street, and west end of Elliot Street.
Saturday, April 30, night: Clark Avenue, Moreland Avenue, Mountain View, Baldwin Street, Oak Grove Avenue, and Pine Street area.
Sunday, May 1, night: Washington Street area, South Main Street from Lawrence Street to Prospect Street.
Monday, May 2, night: Cotton Mill Hill, Vernon Road, Royal Road, Morningside Commons.
Tuesday, May 3, night: Oak Street, and Main Street areas.
Wednesday, May 4, night: Linden Street, Route 30, Putney Road from Park Place to Veterans Bridge.
Thursday, May 5, night: Vermont Avenue, Eaton Avenue, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Walnut Street and Wantastiquet Drive.
Friday, May 6, day: Exit 1 Industrial Park, and Old Guilford Road to Guilford Welcome Center.
Friday, May 6, night: Putney Road from Veterans Bridge to Exit 3.
Saturday, May 7, night: Putney Road North of Exit 3, Old Ferry Road, Glen Orne Drive.
Monday, May 9, day: Tri-Park Cooperative Housing and Deepwood Drive Developments. In the morning, lower section to include Village Drive, Valley Road, Maplewood Drive, Edgewood Drive, Lynwood Drive, Reservoir Road, Hemlock Drive, Woodvale Road, and the lower part of Winding Hill Road. In the afternoon, upper section to include the upper part of Winding Hill Road, Deepwood Drive, Stonewall Drive, Record Drive, Autumn Hill, Windward Drive, and the rest of Lynwood Drive.