BRATTLEBORO — Utilities Division crews will start spring flushing of the town water mains on Friday, Sept. 22, and continue through Friday, Oct. 13. Occasional daytime flushing will continue throughout the week of Oct. 6-12.
Customers are asked to check the flushing schedule closely as flushing may cause water discoloration, low water pressure and, in some areas, intervals of no water. Users who experience a short period of discolored water or air in the water lines after flushing is complete should run the cold water for a few minutes to clear the lines.
Night flushing will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and day flushing will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Below is a schedule of dates and flushing locations.
Friday, Sept. 22, night: Marlboro Road and Western Avenue from The Chelsea Royal Diner to Melrose Street, including Stockwell Drive. Water will be off for several hours in the area of Carriage Hill, Yorkshire Circle and Hampshire Circle.
Saturday, Sept. 23, night: Western Avenue from Edward Heights to I-91. Water will be off for several hours in the area of Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Carriage Hill, Hampshire Circle, Yorkshire Circle, Greenleaf Steet, Country Hill, Green Meadow, South Street, Thayer Ridge Road, West Village Meeting House, New England Drive and Brattle Street.
Sunday, Sept. 24, night: Western Avenue from I-91 to the junction with Green Street including Crosby Street and the Williams Street area. Water will be off for several hours in area of Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Solar Hill, Greenhill Parkway, New England Drive and Brattle Street.
Monday, Sept. 25, day: Carriage Hill.
Monday, Sept. 25, night: Cedar Street, Spruce Street, Greenhill Parkway, Chestnut Hill, Green Street, High Street, School Street, Bonnyvale Road, Glen Street, Greenleaf Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, night: Guilford Street, Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Maple Street, Chestnut Street and the Esteyville area, Sherwood Hollow and Westgate area.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, night: Canal Street from Fairview Street to John Seitz Drive, Fairview Street, Ledgewood Heights, Winter Street, Fairground Road, Atwood Street and Sunny Acres.
Thursday, Sept. 28, day: SIT, Dickinson Road, Kipling Road, Black Mountain Road.
Thursday, Sept. 28, night: Canal Street from Main Street to Fairground Road, Lexington Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Horton Place, Homestead Place, Brook Street, Clark Street area, Flat Street, and Elliot Street (east end).
Friday, Sept. 29, night: Prospect Street, South Main Street, Marlboro Avenue area, Frost Street, Elliot Street (west end).
Saturday, Sept. 30, night: Oak Grove Avenue and Pine Street area.
Sunday, Oct. 1, night: Washington Street area, South Main Street from Lawrence Street to Prospect Street.
Monday, Oct. 2, night: Cotton Mill Hill, Vernon Road, Morningside Commons.
Tuesday, Oct. 3, night: Oak Street area, Main Street area.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, night: Linden Street, Route 30, Putney Road from Park Place to North Bridge. Vermont Avenue, Eaton Avenue, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Walnut Street and Wantastiquet Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 5, night: Putney Road from North Bridge to Exit 3.
Friday, Oct. 6, day: Exit 1 and Old Guilford Road to Welcome Center.
Friday, Oct. 6, night: Putney Road North of Exit 3, Old Ferry Road, Glen Orne Drive.
Friday, Oct. 13, day: Tri-Park Cooperative Housing and Deepwood Drive Developments. Morning – lower section to include: Village Drive, Valley Road, Maplewood Drive, Edgewood Drive, Lynwood Drive, Reservoir Road, Hemlock Drive, and Woodvale Road and the lower part of Winding Hill Road. Afternoon – upper section to include: the upper part of Winding Hill Road, Deepwood Drive, Stonewall Drive, Record Drive, Autumn Hill Road, Windward Drive, and the rest of Lynwood Drive.