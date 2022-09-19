BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market announced it will be opening its 17th season on Nov. 5 in a new home at the Winston Prouty Campus. The market will be located in Croker Hall, the very spacious gymnasium on the campus. Ample free parking is available adjacent to the gymnasium, and the facility is accessible. The Winter Market will also be bringing back the lunch cafe along with live music each week from the many wonderfully talented local musicians in the area.
The market is open every Saturday from November through March from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. So, on the Saturday after the last outdoor market on Oct. 29, summer market customers can go just around a corner to follow many of their favorite vendors indoors to the new location and continue supporting local farms and local producers.
For more information, visit www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org.