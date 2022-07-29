BRATTLEBORO — Vendor applications are now being accepted for the 17th season of the Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market.
The Winter Market’s mission is to support sustainable agriculture by providing a viable winter-season direct market outlet for local community-based farms while building community and promoting regional sustainability.
The Winter Market will open for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, November 5, and will operate through March 25, 2023. Weekly market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An array of products are typically offered, including locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods, handcrafted items such as clothing, jewelry, pottery, soaps, lunch menus and more.
Preference is given to regional agricultural vendors, particularly those bringing new unduplicated products to market.
New or returning vendors with new crafts, prepared food or value-added products will need to complete a jury process.
The market’s sustainability mission emphasizes local sourcing for prepared foods sold at the market, meaning that prepared food vendors are expected to feature ingredients sourced from local and regional growers and producers.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market is a project of Post Oil Solutions, a grassroots citizen sustainability group based in Windham County. The application and market policy information can be found at www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org. For more information, call 802-275-2835 or send an email to farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.