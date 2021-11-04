BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market will start on Saturday. The weekly diverse indoor farmers market includes local farm produce, meats, syrup, fresh baked goods, local cheeses, fruits, cider, pickles, preserves, handmade jewelry, pottery, soaps and more.
SNAP/EBT shoppers turn $10 into $30! The market is open every Saturday from November through March at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the C.F. Church Building at 80 Flat Street. For more information, call 802-275-2835 or email farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.