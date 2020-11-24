BRATTLEBORO -- Starting this Saturday, Nov. 28, the Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market is pivoting to curbside pick-up service only. There will not be an in-person walk up and shop market at least through the holidays.
With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Vermont and all around us, the market steering committee has decided that continued in-person indoor operations, while significantly modified for safety, poses too great a risk to the safety of all in the market community -- including customers, market vendors, staff and volunteers. Organizers said they chose not to wait until they were forced to react to the report of a positive COVID case within the market community.
Just as in the physical market, the new online ordering system puts all that producers have to offer in one place for you to browse and choose. You will just need to plan ahead, and do your shopping between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday when the order window closes. This gives producers the time they need to pick, pack, bake or make the order in time for pickup on Saturday.
SNAP customers can also pre-order through this system. Your EBT card will be processed at the time of pick up. Crop Cash and Food Boost coupons will be credited to your order to help stretch your food dollars. Right now that means $10 becomes $40 with Crop Cash doubled through December, and our own Food Boost as well!
Find out more details at www.BrattleboroWinterFarmersMarket.org. Or go directly to the shop at https://openfoodnetwork.net/brattleboro-winter-farmers-market/shop and start planning your order for Nov. 28.
If you have any difficulties accessing or navigating the shop, call Sherry at 802-869-2141 or Jill at 802-257-9151. Or email farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.