BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus presents their 27th annual spring concerts, “Sweet are the Days,” this on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. outside at the Retreat Farm. Sunday’s concert will also be live streamed via Zoom.
Directed by founder and musical director Becky Graber, the spring concert features an eclectic program of soulful songs. Selections include compositions by Floridian singer/songwriter Velma Frye and former Brattleboro resident Susan Kisslinger; the haunting Estonian piece, “Mis on inimene?” (in English, “What is human?”); and a beautiful rendition of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s well-known song, “In My Life." Local writer Karen Hesse and conductor Becky Graber collaborated to create “Granny and Bean,” a tale of an adventurous day by the sea. And the chorus will sing the opening of “Let Time Be Your Friend," a piece composed by Diane White-Clayton as part of the Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project. The Chorus will sing the full piece with soloist Samirah Evans in our spring 2024 concert.
The Chorus will be joined this spring by pianist Cathy Martin, who plays with the Vermont Jazz Center sextet and is a regular accompanist for local theater and other choral groups in the area.
Bring your own chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, Sunday’s concert will be held at the Brattleboro Music Center. The live stream option is also available.
Both in-person and live stream tickets are sold on a sliding scale of $15-$25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at www.brattleborowomenschorus.org.