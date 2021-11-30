BRATTLEBORO — The town is being honored with a special award this week from the Vermont Historical Society.
Historical Society Executive Director Stephen Perkins will travel to Brattleboro to present the annual Richard O. Hathaway Award for best historical project to the five local institutions that created and led the National Endowment for the Humanities, multi-year Brattleboro Words Project.
The award presentation will take place at noon Thursday at 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St. Capacity is limited in number and to those fully vaccinated, so the public must register in advance by emailing brattleborowords@gmail.com.
“The Brattleboro Words Project has created for our community and visitors from near and far three very accessible, informative ways to learn about our literary, printing and publishing legacy,” Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell said in a statement. “Each initiative, a mobile app and website that continues to grow over time (the Brattleboro Words Trail), a traveling ceramic mural exhibit and a published book (Print Town: Brattleboro’s Legacy of Words) combine to make local history more accessible to our families, schools and our visiting tourists.”
Perkins will present the award to Words Project partners who will gather for a photo opportunity: Starr LaTronica and Jeanne Walsh, Brooks Memorial Library; Sandy Rouse, Brattleboro Literary Festival; Reg Martell and Bill Holiday, Brattleboro Historical Society; Rolf Parker and Arlene Distler, Write Action; William Edelglass, Ph.D., lead scholar (represented Marlboro College which administered the Project before it closed) and Lissa Weinmann, project director. Town Manager Peter Elwell, Andy Davis, of the Vermont Folklife Center (current Project administrator), Vermont State Rep. Mollie Burke (just named to the VHS board) and other area leaders will be on-hand to celebrate this rare honor for the town.
“Creatively conceived as an inclusive, townwide effort, the Brattleboro Words Project built new relationships around history by linking amateur historians of all ages with professionals who guided them to produce skillful products and content that is accurate and well-researched,” Perkins said. “Though we give the award based on the Project as completed to this point, we know that stories, events and art will continue to be added to this meaningful and important initiative.”
“The Project worked with a variety of scholars to assure rigorous research standards and in some cases corrected historical errors,” said John Carnahan, former head of the Brattleboro Historical Society. “For instance, Frederick Douglass scholar John Grayson, while working with the Project research team, discovered that Frederick Douglass’ speech in Brattleboro was different from the one originally advertised and appears to mark the first time Douglass spoke publicly about Lincoln’s assassination.”
“I can honestly say, for a project developed by a group of citizens, the Brattleboro Words Trail is the most impressive piece of public humanities work I’ve ever seen,” said Mara Williams, former chief curator for the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center and early champion on the Project. “It is a remarkable achievement.”
“With so many different voices, different approaches, and so many subjects, this Project helps us understand the richness and complexity of the Brattleboro area. It also challenges us to keep telling stories to strengthen our community, deepen our sense of the many experiences of this place, and build connections across differences,” said William Edelglass, Ph.D., Project co-founder and principal scholar.
The Brattleboro Words Trail continues to assist community members and students to create new audio stories for the Trail, add historical markers, perform research and present events. Evolving Words Trail murals by local artist Cynthia Parker-Houghton are on view at Project headquarters at 118 Elliot, but will eventually be featured in a central location in town in a new development, to be announced. To learn more about internships, audio production and volunteering to keep building the Trail, email brattleborowords@gmail.com.