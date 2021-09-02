BRATTLEBORO — Recent Marlboro College alum and contributor to the Brattleboro Words Trail, Christopher Lamb, will discuss his recent fieldwork in Idaho, the theory and practice of deep mapping it shares with the Brattleboro Words Trail, and its potential contributions to environmental humanities scholarship in a talk entitled “Storying Extinction: Responding to the Loss of North Idaho’s Mountain Caribou.”
The hybrid live and Zoom event, cosponsored by the Brattleboro Words Trail and 118 Elliot, will take place on September 9 at 7 p.m. at 118 Elliot (118 Elliot Street, Brattleboro). Register for both in person (mask and vaccine required) and for Zoom connection on EventBrite. Suggested donation is $5 but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Lamb will discuss a collaborative deep mapping project on the recently extirpated Idaho mountain caribou called “Storying Extinction: Responding to the Loss of North Idaho Mountain Caribou” (a work in progress which can be accessed here: http://storying.onrender.com/), which Lamb developed with fellow University of Idaho graduate student Jack Kredell and the University of Idaho’s Center for Digital Inquiry and Learning.
According to Lamb, “‘Storying Extinction’ is a multimedia, GIS-based, deep map that seeks to represent the absence of mountain caribou in Idaho through spatially situated multispecies storytelling including trail camera footage from former caribou habitat and oral histories from residents who’ve had encounters with the animals prior to their extirpation.”
The project is not an attempt to bring caribou back, he says, but seeks rather “to create a sense of proximity and ethical entanglement through narrative.” Lamb will talk about the theory behind his current projects, as well as the role of digital spatial narratives for communicating, and dwelling with, changing environments and environmental perspectives.
“The Brattleboro Words Trail invites us to explore the history and present of Brattleboro and its environs through its website, audio storytelling, images, and music. It is what scholars sometimes call a deep mapping, a digital humanities project that tells stories about places in new ways,” said William Edelglass, Director of Studies at the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies and former professor of philosophy and environmental studies at Marlboro College who co-founded the Words Trail and will moderate the discussion. “Chris was also very much engaged in the early days of the Words Trail and recorded what became its first audio segment, a memoir produced by Reg Martell about ‘flying’ at the Harris Hill ski jump. Chris has thought deeply about why this kind of work is important and will draw on theoretical resources underpinning both the Words Trail and his broader scholarship.”
In-person attendance will be limited to 25 people. In the interests of health and safety, we ask that only vaccinated individuals attend in person. The space is air-filtered and well-ventilated, but we will require attendees to wear masks to protect our community.