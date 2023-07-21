BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro writer Kevin McElhinney’s first mystery e-story has been published on Amazon, with all royalties earned in the month of July to be donated to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
The story, “And Now, the Mourning News,” is about a young radio reporter in 1957 who solves a murder in his New England hometown by using the knowledge he learned in Catholic school. The action takes place during the week of the Sputnik launch and the World Series between the Yankees and the Milwaukee Braves.
McElhinney is a longtime St. Michael’s parishioner and religious education teacher.
His fiction has previously been published in Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine. He is a former radio reporter himself, and owned a writing company and was executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. He has been a banker for the last 21 years.