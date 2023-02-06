BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s Charter Revision Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Select Board Meeting Room in the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
The meeting agenda includes a discussion of how to structure the charter review and revision process and how to encourage, gather and review public input.
All commission meetings are open to the public and are taped and available on BCTV’s website, www.brattleborotv.org.
The seven-member commission was established by the Select Board in December 2022. Article 4, Section 5(H) of the Brattleboro Charter requires, “At least as often as every fifteen years, the select board shall appoint from among the voters a charter revision commission to review the language of the charter and the rights, powers, duties, and responsibilities specified therein. The commission may propose amendments and may redraft the charter in whole or in part.”
Members of the commission are Hannah Clarisse, Peter Elwell, David Gartenstein, Denise Glover, Maya Hasegawa, Kate O’Connor and Joy Tournoux.
The charter is available at www.brattleboro.org.