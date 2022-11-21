BRATTLEBORO — Brattlemasters recently celebrated its 15th anniversary during their Oct. 27 meeting.
The Brattlemasters Toastmasters club has offered help with public speaking and leadership in the Brattleboro area for the past 15 years. The emcee presented a brief history of the club for the evening.
Initially, Brattlemasters was called "Toastmasters of Brattleboro, Vt." Many Toastmasters officials from other parts of the northeast attended the celebration virtually, including Crystal Cobb, the district director, who oversees the program for more than 2,600 Toastmasters in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Canada.