BRATTLEBORO — After meeting once a month since last fall, BrattleMasters resumes its regular schedule of the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in July. BrattleMasters is a Toastmasters club based in Brattleboro. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.
This Thursday, Carolyn Handy will present a five to seven-minute speech on her recent group project of creating a YouTube channel for the club. An assigned evaluator will listen to hear if she presented a well-organized and well-researched speech. Highlighting both positive and negative aspects of the speech, the evaluator will present their findings during the second half of the meeting.
This meeting also includes an off-the-cuff speaking exercise, and reports from an “ah” counter, a timer and a general evaluator. The 90-minute meeting includes a 10-minute break.
Please join us shortly before 6 p.m. by using this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85761557584?pwd=VXBJQWFlZ2s0UUo1aE1jN0g4dHNHUT09. The passcode is 391147.
The mission of a Toastmasters club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
Each club features a unique culture, so there’s no pressure to join the first club you visit. Attending club meetings as a guest is free, so visit as many as you like until you find a club that fits your personality. Other nearby clubs are in Keene, N.H., Rutland, Vt. and Greenfield, Mass.
For more information, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org. Toastmasters membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries.