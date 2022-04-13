BRATTLEBORO — For the next meeting of BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, members and guests have the choice of attending in person or by Zoom.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 6 p.m., at Vermont Technical College, Room 249 which is on the second floor of the Brooks House, 41 Harmony Place, or attend online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89204729763?pwd=dHdtL1FxK0hwRExYVlVnNzZzQ0pCQT09 (link available starting at 5:45 p.m.).
Past president Carolyn Handy will give a speech utilizing a mandatory project in the Engaging Humor path. Toastmasters members choose from 11 paths to customize their journey to becoming a better speaker and leader. There will be a short break in the meeting that concludes no later than 7:30 p.m.
The mission of a Toastmasters club, a non-profit organization, is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
Current members of BrattleMasters reside in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For details on the club based in Brattleboro, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.