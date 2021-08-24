BRATTLEBORO — The local Toastmasters club is back to in-person meetings, beginning this Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Brooks House. Edwin Sause of Shelburne Falls, Mass. will be presenting a five to seven-minute speech which will be evaluated using criteria specific to his selected speech project.
BrattleMasters is resuming its regular schedule of the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in Room 245 at Vermont Technical College, 41 Harmony Place. The second floor is handicap accessible via an elevator near the front door on Main Street.
Throughout the event, an “ah” counter will keep track of filler words, a grammarian will listen to every word and a timer will give colored indicators for each person so they know if they are over, under or on time. These Toastmasters will give reports near the end of the 90-minute meeting. Other events include an exercise in speaking off-the-cuff, a 10-minute break, and a general evaluation of the entire meeting.
Toastmasters members may customize their educational journey by focusing on any of 11 specialized learning paths in the Pathways Learning Experience. The paths were developed around the five core competencies — public speaking, interpersonal communication, strategic leadership, management and confidence. Each path includes about 13 projects including several electives.
The mission of a Toastmasters club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
For more information, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org. Toastmasters membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 140 countries.