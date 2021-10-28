BRATTLEBORO — Who has a trusted teacher, advisor, or guide? In Toastmasters, some members have mentors to help them reach their goals using the Toastmasters program. On Thursday, Oct. 28, Carolyn Handy will give a speech titled “The Secret Mentor” to share some of her experiences as a mentor. The BrattleMasters meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Room 245 of Vermont Technical College.
Using set criteria for this particular project, Edwin Sause of Shelburne Falls, Mass. will evaluate her speech. Eye contact, gestures and vocal variety will be monitored as well as the overall organization of the speech.
Some projects are mandatory and others are elective. This mandatory project will be Handy’s final speech in the Toastmasters Mentoring Program.
Other Toastmasters at the meeting will fill roles such as timer, ah counter, grammarian and jokemaster. The ah counter will be watching for filler words, like so, and, but and filler sounds like ah, um, andum. Near the end of the meeting, reports will be given by the ah counter, timer and grammarian so the group will learn how well everyone did using proper grammar, keeping filler words to a minimum and speaking within set time limits.
A short break will be included in the meeting which concludes between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
The mission of a Toastmasters club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.
Current members of BrattleMasters reside in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For specific information on the club located in Brattleboro, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org. Toastmasters membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 140 countries.