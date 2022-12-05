BRATTLEBORO — The local Toastmasters club known as BrattleMasters will hold its next meeting this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Participants will listen to a speech, practice extemporaneous speaking, learn to speak within time limits, reduce or eliminate filler words, and improve their vocabulary. Each Toastmasters meeting includes an "ah counter" to count all the unnecessary filler words/sounds and give a report at the end of the meeting.
Normally the local Toastmasters club meets at Vermont Technical College in downtown Brattleboro using a hybrid format, but the Thursday meeting will be online exclusively. The public is invited to join in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87202301909?pwd=endPYlIxbGtiRlBHbjBNTFJSM0FVUT09.
For more details on the non-profit organization and the local club, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.