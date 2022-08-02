BRATTLEBORO — A triple induction ceremony for three new members was held July 14 in the local Toastmasters club called BrattleMasters.
New Toastmasters are Michael Drummond of South Londonderry, Terry Finnell of Guilford and Kyle Vereb, attending virtually from Green Cove Springs, Fla., with club president, Carolyn Handy of Charlestown, N.H.
Since last winter, BrattleMasters has been running hybrid meetings, using classroom equipment courtesy of Vermont Technical College in Room 249. Vereb's membership card and pin were mailed the previous week so he'd have them in time for the ceremony. Previously, members were only from Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, but now Florida has been added to the list.
The next meeting open to the public will be Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Brooks House.