BRATTLEBORO — The youth rock festival, BRATTROCK, is performing at 6 p.m. on Friday at Brattleboro Gallery Walk in the Harmony Lot on Elliot Street with a dynamic lineup of four youth bands, with music appropriate for all ages.
The approximately 30-minute performances, presented by sponsor Guilford Sound & Chroma Technology, will showcase bands Color Killer, Ezra Holloway, Stringhead and Third Floor.
Color Killer is a pop punk band that was formed in 2017 in Marlborough, Mass., and quickly gained popularity when a practice video of their song, "Down With Winter," received over one million views on Facebook in less than two weeks. The band consists of Lincoln Zinzola (lead guitar/vocals), Nate Dalbec (bass/vocals), Matt Hiltz (drums) and Dylan Huther (rhythm/guitar).
In 2018, Color Killer became the youngest band ever to perform on the Vans Warped Tour (Lincoln was just 8 years old). They have traveled to California to headline a festival at the legendary Gilman Street, opening for the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Queers, Big D and the Kids Table and many other bands.
Local artist Ezra Holloway from Saxtons River has been performing live since 2016. Holloway formed The Man-Made Tragedies in 2018, for which he was the lead singer, bass player, rhythm guitarist and principal songwriter. Described as a magnetic, energetic and “over the top” frontman, Holloway always keeps the crowds jumping. Joining him on stage are guitarist Kiegan Eastman from Weathersfield (guitar), Donny Sweeney (bass) from Hancock, N.H., and Lucas Majer (drums) of Brattleboro.
The music of Stringhead is inspired by psychoanalysis, animals, people and azathoth, according to a provided description. Azathoth is a deity in the Cthulhu Mythos and Dream Cycle stories of writer H. P. Lovecraft and other authors. He is the ruler of the Outer Gods and may be seen as a symbol of primordial chaos. Hailing from Plymouth, Mass., Stringhead is composed of musicians Jack Fox (guitars and vocals); Elias Provost (drums); Atticus Peters (bass) and Willa Punches (guitar).
A modern post-punk-inspired band from New Hampshire, Third Floor is composed of Alden Ormont (guitar and vocals), Maggie Delbove (bass) and Nielsen Kasser (drums). Third Floor’s music is mainly influenced by bands such as Radiohead and Joy Division while also taking influence from other genres, such as jazz and experimental music, according to band spokesman Alden Ormont.
BRATTROCK raises funds for Youth Services with a mission of providing places for youth to gather and a venue for musically minded youth from Vermont and the surrounding region to connect, learn, perform, inspire and be inspired.
For more information, email info@brattrock.com or visit Brattrock.com.