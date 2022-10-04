BRATTLEBORO — Come to the Latchis Theatre for a special, one-time-only screening of the locally made one-hour documentary "Break the Silence: Reproductive & Sexual Health Stories," created by Willow O'Feral in collaboration with the Women's Action Team. The screening will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
The movie features interviews with 18 diverse cisgender and transgender women from the Brattleboro area and environs about their sexual and reproductive health histories. Challenging social taboo with unflinching candor, vulnerability, and often great humor, "Break the Silence" kickstarts community conversations around sexual education, health, autonomy, pleasure, and human rights. O'Feral co-created this documentary with the grassroots collective tWAT (the Women's Action Team), using a reproductive justice praxis.
Following the film screening, State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1, and Sam Donnelly, campaign manager, Vermont for Reproductive Liberty, will discuss the Reproductive Liberty Amendment (Article 22) which is on the ballot this fall. Suggested donation is $20 (all proceeds benefit the RLA/ Reproductive Liberty Amendment).