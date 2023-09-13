WILLIAMSVILLE — Breakfast will be served at the Williamsville Hall on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. This monthly breakfast is complimentary (donations for the Hall are appreciated) and open to everyone. Enjoy homemade pastries, tea, coffee, and orange juice. If the weather is good, seating will be outside; if the weather is poor, seating will be inside.
The Hall, which is ADA compliant, is located at 35 Dover Road. For more info: email williamsvillehall@gmail.com, or visit http://williamsvillehall.org