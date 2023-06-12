WILLIAMSVILLE — Two culinary events will be held at the Williamsville Hall, followed by a free movie screening with dinner admission.
Breakfast will be served at the Williamsville Hall from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22. This monthly breakfast is complimentary, although donations for the Hall are appreciated and open to everyone. Offerings will include homemade pastries, tea, coffee and orange juice. If the weather is good, seating will be outside; if the weather is poor, seating will be inside. T
An Italian dinner will be served at the Williamsville Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23. The dinner will feature a spaghetti marinara (with or without meatballs), salad, grilled zucchini with shaved parmesan, garlic bread, dessert and coffee or tea, all prepared by the Hall Committee. Dinner will be served for a $10 suggested donation. After dinner, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a screening of "Big Night" (1996), a movie about Italian immigrant brothers who open their dream restaurant, Paradise, on the Jersey Shore. There is limited seating.
The Hall, which is ADA compliant, is located at 35 Dover Road in Williamsville. For more information email williamsvillehall@gmail.com, or visit http://williamsvillehall.org.