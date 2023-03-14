TOWNSHEND — The Country Store on Route 30 will present a breathing workshop with author and respiratory therapist Betsy Thomason from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18. This free workshop focuses on learning how to access your powerful out-breath. During this practical workshop, Thomason teaches the basics of the BreatheOutDynamic system (BODs) and coaches members as they practice BODs sitting, standing and walking.
Thomason has been teaching and using BODs for over 30 years, helping folks with a variety of health issues, not just lung problems, because breathing affects every organ in your body. This includes your autonomic nervous system. To get a jump start on the workshop, explore outbreathinstitute.com and watch Thomason's 10-minute YouTube video located in the media section. This video is the visual version of Chapter 3 - the how-to chapter in Thomason's book "Just Breathe Out-Using Your Breath to Create a New, Healthier You," which is available for purchase at the workshop or at Blaire Books & More in Chester, Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, and The Book Nook in Ludlow.
This is a free workshop part of the mission of West River Community Project, a nonprofit established in 2011 to foster the revitalization of the community in the West River Watershed. For more information, contact Betsy Thomason at bzthomason@gmail.com or 551-265-7561.