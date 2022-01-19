rainbow

Melissa Johnson took this photograph on Putney Road in Brattleboro on Monday.

Melissa Johnson of Brattleboro took this photograph on Monday and provided the following description:

"As the sun was breaking through today around 2:30 I kept sensing there’s got to be a rainbow somewhere because the dark clouds and the brightness were the perfect recipe. I was driving up Putney Road and, aw, there it was! I pulled over in front of the parts store and just took it in and took these shots. It was so fleeting I couldn’t believe it became a full rainbow. It’s actually almost a double rainbow. And it looks like it was right at the Brattleboro Police Department (on Black Mountain Road). Breathtaking and brief. The sun went right back behind a cloud and the rainbow vanished — poof!