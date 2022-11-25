BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School is back to having four administrators.
At the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Speno announced Chris Brewer was hired as interim dean of students. Brewer has been part of the academic support team at Brattleboro Area Middle School and served as the administrator at the district’s summer school last year.
“Good news for BUHS. Bad news for BAMS unfortunately,” Speno said. “But Chris Brewer has accepted the position through the end of the school year.”
BUHS Interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler said she and BAMS Principal Keith Lyman will be figuring out how to ensure a smooth transition.
“I think that it’s a really great addition and I’m excited to see how that leadership team continues to unfold and support each other,” Speno said.
Brewer told the Reformer he’s “extremely excited to be joining the team at BUHS.”
“This will be a new experience for me, but one that I am ready for,” he said. “One of my many hopes in this new role is to work with and help all students figure out what gateway they need to access in order to find success when they leave the halls of BUHS and begin the next phase of their lives. All students are at different stages in life, coming from diverse demographics within our community. It’s important that we don’t just see them, but we also hear them to know what their needs are.”
Brewer said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with students he worked with during his four-and-a-half years at BAMS as well as connecting with new students, staff and administrators.
The hire follows the board’s firing of Principal Steven Perrin earlier this month. He had been out on an unexplained paid leave of absence since April.
School officials acknowledged in October an article in the Commons weekly newspaper reporting a former student’s allegations of unwanted sexual and romantic advances from Perrin happening over several years at the high school, starting in 2010 and recently reported to authorities.
“I am having trouble finding words that feel suitable for sharing information knowing that it will affect our community so differently depending upon each individual,” Hannah Parker, dean of students at BUHS, wrote in an email to students the day the story was published. “Some of the many ways we may all be affected differently might be the relationships people had with Mr. Perrin as a teacher, a colleague, an advisor, the topic of the article being triggering for staff or students who have experienced a trauma in their lifetime.”
According to an incident report filed by the Brattleboro Police Department, the former student was interviewed by Windham County Safe Place in May. A recording of the interview was provided to attorney Aimee Goddard of Annis & Goddard in Brattleboro, who was hired by the school district to investigate sex abuse claims.
In the beginning of the school year, Speno wrote to families that Damkoehler, Assistant Principal Traci Lane and Parker “have been working tirelessly throughout the summer months to prepare for the upcoming school year.”
“They have reflected on challenges from prior experiences and listened to staff and community members’ thoughts and ideas,” Speno continued. “This dynamic team has an immense focus on an approach to a positive school climate and culture, while developing systems of support for students and staff.”
Damkoehler previously acknowledging the challenge of being down an administrator, a concern publicly raised by BUHS Leadership Council Co-Chairwoman Lisa Ford.
“We really spent this summer looking at our priorities and what we need to accomplish as an admin team,” Damkoehler said in an earlier interview with the Reformer. “It would be ideal to have that fourth but that’s unknown at this point.”
On Wednesday, Ford told the Reformer she’s “relieved to know BUHS is finally fully staffed with the administrators needed to maintain a viable team of staff and students.”