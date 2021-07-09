PUTNEY — Putney’s Brighter Summer, a project of the Town of Putney, Putney Public Library, Putney Pool, Putney Community Cares and Food4Kids (Putney Foodshelf), was recently selected to receive $29,488 in funding from the Summer Matters for All Grant program. According to Governor Phil Scott, the Summer Matters for All Grant Program will award up to $3.85 million to programs in 13 counties with the goal of expanding access to summer enrichment opportunities for K-12 youth this summer. This grant funding will be used to expand and subsidize a variety of summer programs for children and families in Putney. This includes more free programs for the Putney Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, free programs hosted by Putney Community Cares, free access to the Putney Town Pool for all families, free training for Putney Town Pool Lifeguards, free swimming lessons (registration required), free daily snacks supplied by Food4Kids, and a free weekly Food4Kids Pop-up Market.
“I’m so excited to welcome kids and their families to a summer full of engaging events where they can play and reconnect. This funding allows the library to come back from COVID with an extra special Summer Reading Program full of great story times, entertainers, special guests and free books and crafts every week! This is a low-stress drop-in program that I hope families can use to get back into the community again in a fun and social way,” said Emily Zervas, director of the Putney Public Library.
“The past year was difficult on many levels. After enduring a long COVID year with uncertainty, Putney eagerly announces summer is here,” said Karen Astley, manager for the Town of Putney. “Nurturing and building community begin at all ages but we are especially focused on our kids. The Summer Matters For All grant will allow children to enjoy recreation, food, socialization, inclusiveness and most important to be amongst their peers in environments where they truly can be kids. We are very excited for what the summer will bring.”
Governor Scott has put an emphasis on helping Vermont kids recover from the pandemic and the isolation it caused, including creating opportunities for them to safely reconnect with their peers and their communities.
“What an amazing opportunity for Putney kids and families,” said Ruby McAdoo, Coordinator for Putney Community Cares. “A whole summer of free programs and opportunities for kids — it’s totally awesome!”
The purpose of the grant program is to increase access to summer enrichment opportunities for K-12 youth statewide during Summer 2021. This was a highly competitive process with 188 proposals submitting $7,427,584 in requests, which far exceeded available funds. The grants, funded by federal dollars secured by Senator Bernie Sanders and administered by Vermont Afterschool, were awarded to a variety of programs, including summer camps, libraries, municipalities, teen centers, non-profit social services organizations and more, to expand the number of weeks and slots, as well as to increase affordability and accessibility of summer programs. These offerings will supplement school-based programs, as districts in Vermont received separate federal funds to support summer learning and afterschool programs.
“Summer is the perfect opportunity to help kids reconnect and recharge. We are incredibly grateful to our state leaders and policymakers for their commitment to the development of the Summer Matters for All Grant Program,” said Holly Morehouse, Executive Director of Vermont Afterschool. “With this funding, communities and youth-serving organizations across the state will be able to create a great summer for Vermont children and youth that will help them make new memories and emerge from the pandemic strong, resilient, and hopeful.”
For a full schedule of summer events in Putney, visit: https://bit.ly/putneysbrightersummer.