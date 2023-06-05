BRATTLEBORO — Peter and Mary Alice Amidon, local performers and teachers of traditional music, dance and storytelling, are the 2023 recipients of the Brattleboro Unsung Hero Award from Compassionate Brattleboro. The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Centre Congregational Church on Main Street.
The citation read in part, “…two remarkable musicians…who have sung so often and so beautifully for the living and the dying, for justice, love and compassion, for members of our community, both new and long-standing, and for children of all ages.”
Their story as a couple begins with a chance meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at a contra dance.
“In 1975, I was working as a mental health worker at McLean Hospital in Belmont, just outside of Cambridge,” Peter said. “I had been introduced to contra dancing a few months earlier by my then girlfriend, Annie O’Brien, who also introduced me to the whole Cambridge/Boston traditional music scene: Irish tune sessions, group singing sessions, Morris dancing, folk music getaway weekends. I had been going to regularly with Annie. The night I met Mary Alice was the first contra dance I had been to without Annie.”
The previous year, Mary Alice was studying for a master’s degree in education at the University of New Hampshire in Durham when she was taken to her first contra dances in Unity, Peterborough, and Nelson, New Hampshire. In the fall of 1975, she had the opportunity to work at a preschool in Cambridge and went to the contra dance at the YWCA.
“Peter walked in ahead of me,” she said. “When I saw him, I said, ‘He’s the one,’ and I’ve been insanely happy ever since.”
In the spring of 1976, Mary Alice and Peter were on a three-month cross-country tour with Peter and Elka Schumann’s Bread & Puppet Theater in collaboration with Larry Gordon’s Word of Mouth Chorus, performing a puppet show that was set to the Josquin mass, “Ave Maris Stella.”
“We were doing a show in Ann Arbor when Tony Barrand and John Roberts were in town performing,” Peter said. “Our shows were at the same time. Tony visited Mary Alice and me after our show.”
The Amidons said they were looking to move but were unsure where, and Tony said, “Brattleboro because there is so much great music there.”
By 1978, the year the Amidons married, “We put everything in our car and came to Brattleboro,” Mary Alice said.
“Days after Mary Alice and I first moved to Brattleboro,” Peter said, “we went to a shape note sing at Tony Barrand’s house in Marlboro, Vermont, where we met many of the people who became our first group of friends. We held our Sacred Harp sings at each other’s houses and did as much chatting as singing as our young children ran in and out and played around our feet. When Tony stopped organizing and leading sings in 1980, I picked them up.”
Peter continued to organize and lead the sings until 2010.
To support themselves in their new hometown, at first, the Amidons took what jobs they could; Mary Alice worked at the Brattleboro Food Co-op for four years, and Peter worked in a print shop. Traditional music and dance, however, and sharing it with others, continued to be their focus and their passion.
As time passed, they became music teachers in local elementary schools, where they were able to share the traditional songs, games, stories, and dances they had learned. They started weekly all-school community singing sessions. Before too long, they were giving summer library programs and teacher workshops and leading residencies in traditional dance, music, and storytelling.
The Amidons reached out to the community through music after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Susan Dedell, who was music director at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro, and Peter led singing at a public gathering at Centre Congregational Church on the evening of September 11, Peter said.
“After that, I was asked to gather a choir for a September 11th commemoration the following Sunday at the Brattleboro Common,” Peter continued. “A chorus of 300 singers sang ‘This Is My Song,’ based on ‘Finlandia’ by Jean Sibelius, for the hundreds more attending the commemoration.”
The Amidons were also part of the initial group that became the Hallowell Singers, trained volunteers affiliated with Brattleboro Area Hospice, who, as stated on their website, “practice the therapeutic art of singing for the dying.”
First explaining that Fred Breunig has given him permission to tell this story, Peter recounted the genesis of Hallowell.
“In 2003, when Fred’s wife Dinah was dying of cancer, the Rev. Lise Sparrow asked me to gather some singers,” Peter said. “I called a group of people who knew each other from Morris dancing, Sacred Harp singing, and the Guilford Community Church choir to gather to sing for Dinah.
“Forty people showed up, and we sang with Dinah for 40 minutes,” he said. “That was the first time. The second time we gathered, Dinah was very close to dying, almost in a coma. But as we sang, her lips were moving.”
From that experience, Kathy Leo, who had been Dinah’s hospice volunteer, formed the Hallowell Singers. She asked Peter Amidon and Mary Cay Brass to serve as music directors of the group, which they still are today.
In 2011 Peter gathered together a group of about 50 singers to lead Brattleboro’s Fourth of July parade.
“I chose songs that would work for a parade,” he said. “We sang the South African song ‘Siyahomba,’ Faye Rose Touré’s gospel song, ‘I’m Gonna Lift My Sister Up,’ and a couple of other songs.”
For more than 40 years, the Amidons have immersed themselves in the musical tradition they love and love to share with children and adults. As listed on their website, http://www.amidonmusic.com, they did three tours: “In the late 1970s with Larry Gordon’s ‘Word of Mouth Chorus,’ singing Sacred Harp and Balkan Village songs, and vocal music from the Renaissance. Pete Seeger hired the Amidons to create and run a new participatory group singing stage at his Clearwater Festival from 1991 to 1993.”
By the 1990s, the Amidons were spending summers at Pinewoods Camps, run by the Country Dance and Song Society, and at Jay Ungar’s Ashokan Northern Week, where they have been regular leaders of choral singing.
“This year, though, we’re attending Pinewoods as campers with our grandchildren,” Peter said.
The Amidons are proud parents of two sons, both musicians: Sam, who lives in England, and Stefan, who lives in Brattleboro. The boys first performed with their parents at the ages of seven and four at a teachers’ conference.
“When Stefan was 12, and Sam was 15, we took the boys out of school for the year and toured the United States, England, and Ireland as a family band, giving concerts in four-part harmony and leading contradances,” Peter said. “We’ve been in every state except Louisiana and North Dakota.”
“The boys learned you can live by touring,” Mary Alice said, “and that’s what they do now.”
When their second son, Stefan, was born in 1984, Peter and Mary Alice decided they needed a church to attend.
“We ‘church-hopped,’ trying out some of the churches,” Peter said. “When we went to Guilford Community Church, where Shirley Crockett was pastor, we both felt swept up by the spirit in the church; we were both in tears by the end of the service. Shirley was deeply spiritual — she spoke from the heart in plain, accessible language. The congregation, diverse and multi-generational, was very welcoming to us.”
Shirley Crockett retired from the Guilford Community Church in 1997; her husband, Larry Crockett, assistant minister and choir director, also retired. Tony Barrand, Andy Davis, and Peter Amidon took over as choir directors.
“All three of us often did our own arrangements of songs for the choir,” Peter said. “Most of Mary Alice’s and my choral arrangements that are now sung here, there, and everywhere were first written for the Guilford Community Church ‘9 O’Clock Choir.’”
According to their website, “the Amidons have sold over a thousand copies of each of their two book collections of their choral pieces, ‘Fifty-five Anthems for the Small Church Choir’ and ‘Twenty-five Anthems for Interfaith and Community Choirs.’ Their online choral sheet music download library/store includes over 100 of their choral arrangements.”
“We have sales every day,” Peter said.
Although Peter and Mary Alice have retired from school assembly programs, residencies, and workshops, they are still actively involved in choral singing, arranging, and publishing, as well as with both the Guilford Church choir and Hallowell.
Mary Alice Amidon and Peter Amidon, Mary Cay Brass, and Andy Davis, known as the New England Dancing Masters, the group they formed in 1991, are the recipients of the 2023 Country Dance and Song Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award “for the past four decades they have spread the joy of traditional music and dance across North America.”